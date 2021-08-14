VIDEO: Chicago Police Officer Dragged, Injured During Traffic Stop

“The suspect fled the scene and is not currently in custody, police said. The officer was transported to the hospital in good condition,” the outlet stated.

Aerial video footage showed the scene with law enforcement vehicles and officers gathered in the roadway:

“I saw the car flying up 63rd with the door wide open, and, I don’t know, I thought maybe he was going to get over, but he didn’t. He actually swerved into my lane, hit my car, and continued–flew around the corner like a bat out of hell,” witness Tecarra Murphy told reporters.

Chicago fire officials told WGN 9 the vehicle dragged the officer approximately 30 to 40 feet.

The incident happened after Chicago Police Officer Ella French was fatally shot during a recent traffic stop.

Two male suspects were apprehended and later identified and charged in French’s fatal shooting:

Breitbart News reported that French was shot and killed just after 9 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop and her male partner was shot and left in critical condition. The Chicago Tribune pointed out three suspects, two males and a female, were in the car the officers had stopped. ABC 7 notes that one of the suspects opened fire on the officers and another male suspect, who was also allegedly armed, fled the scene. He was tackled by nearby residents and held for police.

Meanwhile, 15 people were reportedly shot, one fatally, on Monday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, according to Breitbart News.