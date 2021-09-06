South Carolina Lawyer Shot Months After Wife and Son Killed

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and son were shot and killed nearly three months ago, recently suffered a “superficial” gunshot wound to his head, officials said Sunday.

Today reported Murdaugh called 911 at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Saturday and said he was shot while changing a flat tire along a rural road in Hampton County, South Carolina, Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesman Tommy Crosby explained.

The report continued: Murdaugh, whose father and grandfather were top prosecutors in the state’s 14th Circuit — and who serves as a part-time prosecutor in the same office — was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, for treatment of a “superficial” head wound, Crosby said. Murdaugh’s black Mercedes-Benz SUV was being processed by investigators, who were also collecting evidence and interviewing possible witnesses, Crosby said. In a statement, a family spokesperson noted the family had “suffered more than one family could ever imagine,” adding, “We expect him to make a full recovery.”

Officials did not report a potential motive but a family friend and attorney, Jim Griffin, claimed a pickup truck drove past Murdaugh as he changed the tire, then turned around and an individual inside opened fire, hitting Murdaugh.

The Island Packet reported that as of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

“Authorities have also not identified a motive or a suspect in the June 7 killings of Murdaugh’s wife, Margaret, 52, and son Paul, 22. Their bodies, which had been shot multiple times, were found near a dog kennel at their hunting lodge in Colleton County,” the Today article said.

The family’s legal connections drew public attention when Paul Murdaugh was indicted in a 2019 boat wreck that left a passenger dead. However, officials concluded the teenagers were “grossly intoxicated.”

According to the Daily Mail, Paul Murdaugh was also linked to the 2015 death of a gay teenager whose body was discovered on the side of a road.