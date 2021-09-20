Body ‘Consistent with Description’ of Gabby Petito Found in Wyoming

Authorities have found a body “consistent with the description” of 22-year-0ld Gabby Petito, who mysteriously disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her fiance.

According to ABC News, the body matching Petito’s description was “discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.” Her parents have since been called while the forensics team conducts its investigation to determine the cause of death.

“The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference Sunday evening in Grand Teton National Park,” reported the outlet. “Charles Jones, the FBI’s supervisory senior resident agent, said that a full forensic identification hasn’t yet been completed, but investigators did notify Petito’s parents. A cause of death was also undetermined.”

No further details about the body has since been disclosed. The discovery comes after Petito’s parents reported her missing on September 11 following two weeks of no contact. Her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, remains a “person of interest” in her disappearance. Laundrie returned to his home in Florida more than two weeks ago without Petito and “has refused to speak to police, has not been seen since Tuesday,” reported ABC News.

Prior to her disappearance, police in Moab, Utah intervened in a domestic disturbance between Petito and Laundrie, wherein Petito was considered the primary aggressor. Last week, bodycam video of the incident indicated that Petito suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and assaulted Laundrie over his cleanliness. Laundrie did not pursue domestic abuse charges. From the Associated Press:

The body camera video shows Petito visibly upset when an officer approached them. “We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues,” she tells him, adding that she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder that affects her behavior. “Some days, I have really bad OCD, and I was just cleaning and straightening up and I was apologizing to him saying that I’m so mean because sometimes I have OCD and get frustrated,” she said. Laundrie says on the video the couple got into a minor scuffle that began when he climbed into the van with dirty feet, and said he didn’t want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor. “I’m not going to pursue anything because she is my fiancée and I love her. It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public,” Laundrie says. Ultimately Moab police decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.

Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, did not specify as to why his client has allegedly not cooperated with police since his return to Florida.