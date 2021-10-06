Crime in Democrat-run New York City rose during the month of September as Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is reportedly in the early stages of assembling a gubernatorial campaign.

Daily Mail reports:

Stark data released by the NYPD Wednesday shows crime rose 2.6 percent overall in September 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, with an extra 243 incidents reported. The biggest increase was for felonious assault – or assault with a dangerous weapon – which surged by a shocking 18.5 percent from 1,802 in September 2020 to 2,135 in September 2021, as New Yorkers have been plagued by random attacks in the streets of the city. The data also reveals a concerning trend in other criminal activity, with robberies up 6 percent, car theft up 4.1 percent and grand larceny up .7 percent within the same timeframe.

The spiking crime statistics coincide with reports revealing that De Blasio is privately telling people that he plans to mount a bid for governor of New York next year.

The New York Times, citing three unnamed sources, reported Wednesday:

Mr. de Blasio, who has been a polarizing figure during his two terms in office, has also sounded out trusted former aides about their interest in working on a potential campaign, according to two people who are familiar with those contacts, and has made other overtures to labor leaders about a possible bid. His longtime pollster conducted a private survey to assess Mr. de Blasio’s appeal beyond New York City.

In September, Politico reported that De Blasio has already “phoned several labor leaders in recent days to gauge support,” according to a union affiliate with knowledge of the situation.

“He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” the source said in an interview with Politico.

When probed about a possible bid during a recent interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, De Blasio replied: “I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future.

“I believe in public service. I’ve done it my whole life. I want to keep working on crucial issues and causes,” the mayor added. “I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future, so I’m going to look at different options. Absolutely.”

If he were to run, De Blasio would face off against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who took over the governorship following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over a slew of sexual harassment accusations from current and former staff.