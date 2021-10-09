A Florida veterinarian was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison on October 8 for recording and sharing videos of himself sexually abusing dogs and possession of child pornography.

Prentiss K. Madden, 40, was a licensed veterinarian in Aventura, Florida, and has been sentenced to 272 months in federal prison. Madden “recorded himself sexually abusing dogs, shared the bestiality videos on-line, and collected on-line child pornography,” a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida states.

Madden also accessed images of child pornography through the use of the cloud storage service Dropbox, had thousands of images of child pornography on his phone, and was the recipient of child pornography images and videos in social media chats, the release states.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, on July 29, Madden pleaded guilty to five charges:

Madden pleaded guilty to three counts of receipt of child pornography, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252(a)(2); one count of possession of child pornography, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252(a)(4)(B); and one count of creation of an animal crush video, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 48(a)(2)(B), a federal statute that punishes acts of animal torture, including bestiality.

According to WSVN, the investigation into Madden began with a cyber tip. He was arrested for the despicable acts on March 16 after federal authorities raided his home on February 24, WSVN reports. The raid led to the discovery of the collection of child porn and the animal crush film.

Madden worked at Caring Hands Animal Hospital and was terminated before his March 16 arrest.

“We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden. We immediately terminated Mr. Madden two weeks ago upon learning that he was under investigation for these heinous and unthinkable crimes,” the animal hospital said in a statement back in March, per 7 News Miami.

“This is never who I planned to be or thought I would be,” Madden told Judge Jose Martinez at sentencing, per the Miami Herald. “It does not represent who I am as a person.”