A Florida sheriff is making waves on social media with a humorous post about a seizure of 770 pounds of marijuana. The sheriff joked that the “rightful owner” should contact the office’s “narcotics agents” in order to “reunite” the owner with their “lost property.”

“If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the Brevard County wrote in an October 6 Facebook post.

The post has generated 38,000 likes, 17,000 comments, and 31,000 shares.

“Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner, we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off,” Ivey’s post reads.

“Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera,” the post reads. “I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!”

The sheriff suggested the rightful owner of the marijuana visit the “Criminal Investigation Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge” and retrieve the property that is rightfully theirs, with “no strings attached.”

He also offered the owner “an all expenses paid extensive ‘staycation,'” so the offender has time to reflect on how much they genuinely value their contraband.

Sheriff Ivey is no stranger to sharing humorous posts on social media. He has a segment called “Fishing for Fugitives,” which is a comical way to bring public awareness to fugitives his office is looking for.

“It’s time for fishing for fugitives, a weekly show where we try to hook em’ and book em,'” Ivey says in his latest “Fishing for Fugitives” video. “I cast out here and try to get the catch of the day, then our fugitive unit tries to get them out to the Brevard County jail with your help.”

The Sheriff also runs a segment that is a spoof on the television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” which he calls “Wheel of Fugitive.”