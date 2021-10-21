Report: At Least Nine Bodies Found amid Searches for Petito, Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito after she disappeared and was later found deceased in Wyoming reportedly resulted in at least nine bodies of other missing persons being found.

“Authorities began searching for Petito when she was reported missing on September 11. Her body was found in Wyoming on September 19, two days after Laundrie, the sole person of interest in her death, disappeared from his home in Florida,” the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

NEW: The bodies of several missing people have been discovered during Gabby's massive search. Posted by Daily Mail on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

However, the hunt for Laundrie may have come to a close after human remains were recently discovered at a Florida reserve.

“But the national manhunt and suspected sightings of Laundrie by police everywhere from Florida to along the Appalachian trail to the West Coast have uncovered other tragic victims,” the Mail article continued:

The most recent body found was that of 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo in a case with shocking similarities to Petito’s. Ferlazzo was reported missing by her parents on Monday after her 41-year-old husband, Joseph Ferlazzo, returned to her parents’ house in New Hampshire to tell them he had not seen his wife since Saturday.

The couple was living in a bus they renovated and had traveled to Vermont to mark their first wedding anniversary.

“The day after Emily was reported missing, Joseph allegedly confessed to shooting her in the end and dismembering her body in their camper,” the outlet said.

Authorities reportedly found the camper and bags of human remains, a handgun, and a handsaw. The remains were shipped to the medical examiner Wednesday for identification.

“Despite his earlier confession, Joseph pled not guilty on Wednesday,” the Mail article read.

Meanwhile, the Teton County coroner revealed the cause and manner of death for Robert Lowery, a hiker found deceased in Wyoming near the area where Petito’s remains were found.

The 46-year-old father of two children from Houston, Texas, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to his head, Dr. Brent Blue stated.

Cause of death revealed for Robert Lowery, missing hiker found near Gabby Petito's remains https://t.co/cMAX7Wdla6 pic.twitter.com/wQqVZ9y6K3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2021

Petito’s case can be credited somewhat for three unrelated bodies located in different states on October 9, according to the Mail.

“While Petito’s case has lead to increased interest in missing persons and domestic violence cases, many families are still searching for their loved ones,” the outlet concluded.