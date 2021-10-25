Lawyer: No Funeral for Brian Laundrie, Parents ‘Grieving Privately’

Brian Laundrie’s cause of death has yet to be determined, the family’s lawyer told reporters on Monday.

Steven Bertolino said Friday Gabby Petito’s fiancé’s remains had been handed over to an anthropologist to undergo further evaluation, according to Pix 11.

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Bertolino stated Monday, adding there would not be a funeral service for Laundrie.

Bertolino also noted the young man’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were “grieving privately in Florida” alongside their daughter, Cassie.

Following over a month of searching, officials found Laundrie’s remains and additional evidence on Wednesday at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

His remains were identified using dental records and were located with personal items, such as a backpack, bag, and notebook, which experts said may provide clues.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

“If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente said Thursday.

Laundrie was previously named a person of interest regarding Petito’s death when he returned home to North Port, Florida, alone after the pair took a cross-country trip.

Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced recently.

She died three to four weeks before her body was discovered on September 19, near a camping area on the border of Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said.

“Blue previously classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but had not disclosed how she was killed pending further autopsy results,” according to Breitbart News.

Laundrie vanished in the days before Petito’s body was found, and Bertolino said he would hike often, therefore, his parents were not worried about him leaving for the reserve.

“He’s a young man; they weren’t concerned,” Bertolino explained. “They thought he was … clearing his mind.”