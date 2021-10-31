Police: Suspect Exposes Himself to Nine-Year-Old Girl on NYC Bus

A man allegedly exposed himself to a little girl and a woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) also released a photo of the man, Pix 11 reported Sunday.

Police seeking creep who exposed himself to 9-year-old girl on bus https://t.co/WpvHP8aD6E pic.twitter.com/bijQYqpPgy — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2021

“According to police, the man was onboard a Bx21 MTA bus near Morris Park Avenue and East 180 Street around 5:05 p.m. when he exposed himself in front of a 9-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman and touched himself in a sexual manner. The suspect then fled the bus,” the outlet said.

Authorities described the man as being between 30 and 39 years-old, with brown eyes, black hair, facial hair, and of thin build.

The photo showed him wearing a burgundy and black colored hoodie, with a blue medical mask on his face.

Meanwhile, New York City residents who spoke with Fox News earlier this month raised the alarm on the city’s crime issue, and one person equated the city to “the wild, wild West.”

“The city has regressed the past eight years under the mayor,” Gabriel, a New Yorker who works near Times Square, told the outlet.

“Crime in the subways, old women getting robbed … homicide going up, people getting shot, shootings are up, killings are up, and he’s aloof – he’s walking in Prospect Park, enjoying his daily stroll or going to YMCA,” he commented, referencing Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

Another New Yorker, named Chris, agreed with Gabriel, stating, “Liberals. Liberals are killing this city, absolutely killing it.”

“It’s a disgrace,” Chris said, adding, “The wild, wild West.”

Crime rose by nearly three percent in September compared to September 2020, and robberies increased by six percent, New York City Police Department data found.

“New York City and other large metropolitan areas have faced crime surges following the 2020 push to defund police departments,” the Fox report stated.