A New York man was apprehended for an alleged double homicide a week after he was released without bail for an arson charge.

Luis Gabriel Gomez, 27, was apprehended by the FBI Phoenix Fugitive Task Force in Salome, Arizona on Tuesday, after allegedly fleeing New York following the alleged killings of a mother and a daughter in Yonkers, police say.

The alleged murders took place over the weekend “sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning,” the Yonkers Police Department stated.

#YonkersPD LIVE Press Conference to announce arrest in Shipman Avenue double homicide investigationYonkers Police investigate Shipman Avenue double homicide; suspect arrestedYonkers, NY – On Monday, November 1st, 2021, at approximately 4:30 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 68 Shipman Avenue to conduct a welfare check of the residents at the request of a concerned third party: a mother and daughter who live at location were not heard from in several days. Responding officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home and forced entry. Within the home officers discovered the lifeless bodies of two females, both having died from apparent multiple stab wounds. Officers cordoned off the scene and initiated a criminal investigation.Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and canvassed for subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic evidence. Within hours Detectives identified a person of interest, and in collaboration with local, state, and Federal authorities, tracked him to the area of the Arizona, Mexico international border. Working together with prosecutors from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, investigators developed information and probable cause to charge that person of interest with felony crimes. Murder charges and an arrest warrant were filed against Luis Gabriel RAMOS, a 27-year-old resident of Saw Mill River Road this City. Investigation yielded that RAMOS was known to the victims and allegedly stabbed them to death the weekend prior, sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. RAMOS then fled the area to the southwest United States to allegedly escape capture; he was apprehended by the FBI Phoenix Fugitive Task Force in the unincorporated community of Salome, Arizona Tuesday evening without incident.Mayor Mike Spano stated, "In just over 24 hours, our men and women in the Yonkers Police Department identified and apprehended the individual responsible for committing a heinous act of violence. The swift action taken by the Yonkers Police sends a powerful message that those who seek to commit a crime in our city will be caught and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. My thoughts continue to be with the family and loved ones of those involved in this isolated incident."Commissioner John J. Mueller stated, “Phenomenal work by everyone involved to get Ramos into custody in short order. I want to thank our police officers, detectives, and supervisors; and our law enforcement partners in the Westchester County DA’s Office, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Phoenix Fugitive Task Force, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. We only hope that this arrest brings some degree of respite to the victims’ families and communities of Yonkers.”RAMOS is awaiting extradition to the State of New York where he will be arraigned on two counts of Murder 2, a Class A-I Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law. The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.The victims are identified as Isabella Triano, 70-years-old, and Trisha Miller, 38-years-old, both residents of Shipman Avenue this City. Triano was also an employee of the Yonkers Public Schools system and worked at Saunders Trades & Technical High School. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.NOTE: Booking charges are merely accusations and the defendant(s) are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. ####YonkersPD The City of Yonkers Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

The victims, 70-year-old Isabella Triano and 38-year-old Trisha Miller, were discovered on November 1 during a welfare check at their Yonkers home, according to police. A concerned third party requested the welfare check, and upon arriving at the scene, police forced entry into the home once they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence, police said.

“Within the home officers discovered the lifeless bodies of two females, both having died from apparent multiple stab wounds,” police stated.

Authorities say they were able to identify a person of interest within hours “and in collaboration with local, state, and Federal authorities, tracked him to the area of the Arizona, Mexico international border.”

Ramos was allegedly known to the victims, according to authorities.

As of Wednesday, Ramos was awaiting extradition back to New York where he will be arraigned on two second-degree murder charges, authorities said.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller stated in a press conference Ramos was recently arrested on an arson charge, but was released on his own recognizance.

“Unfortunately, just about a week ago, I think it was eight days, on the 26th of October of this year, he was arrested for felony arson, and unfortunately he was released on his own recognizance at that time,” Mueller said. “So he was arrested… for felony arson a week ago, and he was out of jail immediately.”

Senior District Attorney of Dutchess County Ryan LeGrady informed the Journal News that Ramos was charged with alleged third-degree arson. The charge is a felony count but it is not eligible for bail to be set LeGrady informed the outlet.

New York’s controversial bail reform law did away with cash bail for defendants facing “many misdemeanor and ‘non-violent felony’ crimes,” according to the New York Post. The law was a central issue in district attorney elections in both Suffolk and Nassau Counties on Long Island, which resulted in victories for Republicans.