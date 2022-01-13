A pair of women face a felony charge because authorities said they arrived at a man’s apartment in Clearwater, Florida, and threw glitter at him during an argument.

“According to arrest affidavits from Pinellas County, 27-year-old Kaitlin O’Donovan and 29-year-old Sarah Franks went to the man’s apartment on Fairwood Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Monday and started arguing with him as he stood on his fenced balcony,” WFLA reported Tuesday.

The women tossed a container of glitter at the victim, Clearwater police noted. The arrest affidavit said he was struck in his head and torso.

Officers explained Franks climbed over the fence, entered the man’s apartment, and threw additional containers of glitter at the man, the WFLA report continued: She then unlocked the front door to let O’Donovan inside as well, the affidavit said. Once she was inside the apartment, police said O’Donovan also threw more containers of glitter at the man. According to police, Franks left the apartment complex in a vehicle that was then traced back to her Seville Boulevard home. The arrest affidavit said the vehicle was still warm to the touch and had glitter inside when police found it.

Police saw Franks walking nearby wearing the same outfit the victim said she had on at the time the incident occurred, according to Fox 13.

Franks and O’Donovan were taken into custody and charged with felony burglary with assault or battery. In addition, Franks was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief because officers said she kicked and broke a window as she exited the apartment.

“Franks and O’Donovan were taken to the Pinellas County Jail and each given $75,000 bond. Franks was released, while O’Donovan remains behind bars,” the Fox article read.

The term “glitter” was not a slang word for “something you’ve never heard of,” said JB Biunno, a WFLA anchor. “We’re talking about the shiny stuff, glitter, here in this story.”