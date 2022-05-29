A man was randomly stabbed on the Upper East Side in New York City Thursday, and law enforcement is still looking for the suspect.

In a video shared by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the suspect, clad in black and wearing a balaclava mask, hopped off a bicycle before approaching the stranger while carrying a knife, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The victim tried to get away, but the suspect kept coming after him, and the two ended up in the street:

NYC: On 5/26 at 1:50 pm, near 3 Avenue & E 63 Street in Manhattan, a 29-year-old male was walking when he was slashed multiple times in the back and arm by an unknown individual. If you have any information on the incident or suspect, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/X02VYeGpbZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 28, 2022

The victim was cut several times in the back and left arm, police said, adding he did not know the individual.

Social media users reacted to the NYPD’s video, one person replying, “Pretty obvious #Everyone needs to protect themselves.”

“In the eyes of our politicians The innocents are worth no more or less than the aggressors hence the reason they are not incarcerated,” the user wrote.

Horrific video shows man randomly stabbed in broad daylight in NYC https://t.co/fNAHkB7lHS pic.twitter.com/Bk26zFhF16 — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2022

“The city is out of control at this point. It’s only getting worst [sic],” another commented.