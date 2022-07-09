A Fresno, California, elementary school teacher has been accused of having sexual contact with children, and it was not his first runin with the law.

Authorities recently arrested Robert William Duprey regarding charges of sexual assault and battery on children, ABC 30 reported.

“Their investigation into the Wolters Elementary School teacher led to a first arrest in June for alleged lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14,” the outlet said, adding he got out on bail that day.

But following that arrest, officials said two more victims emerged.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN), one in nine girls and one in 53 boys under 18-years-old suffer from sexual abuse or assault perpetrated by an adult.

“The effects of child sexual abuse can be long-lasting and affect the victim’s mental health,” the organization’s website read.

A photo showed the suspect in the recent case:

Fresno police have arrested a Fresno Unified elementary school teacher for alleged sexual contact with children, his second arrest in a month's time. https://t.co/Y2FhVe4v0k pic.twitter.com/FxPhy9GKwE — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) July 8, 2022

In June, a former Massachusetts gym teacher faced 32 charges for allegedly sexually assaulting ten girls who were students in his first, second, and third grade classes, according to reports.

Daniel Hakim faced the counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old, and his bail was set at $200,000.

Per the ABC 30 report, with several accusers in the case, a judge may determine the suspect was dangerous and decide he should not be able to make bail this time around.

Duprey had been working full-time at Wolters since 2014, but a Fresno Unified spokesperson said he was put on administrative leave in November.

Officials have been investigating the suspect for a few years once an alleged victim’s mother spoke with the outlet, saying in a statement, “I’m grateful that justice is being served, but my heart breaks for the innocent children that went through what they went through.”

The district attorney’s office reportedly had not yet filed charges in the case.