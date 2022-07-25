Multiple homeless people were shot Monday morning during a shooting spree in the city Langley, British Columbia, and the township of Langley.

The Daily Mail reports that the shootings began “just after 6 a.m.” and some of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Reuters points out that Royal Mounted Canadian Police indicated there were “several victims.”

Langley police indicated, “In the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, the Langley RCMP responded to multiple report shots fired with several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley and one scene in the Township of Langley. Out of an abundance of caution, an Emergency Alert was issued until investigators can confirm that the suspect was acting alone.”

FOX News notes that at 7:20 a.m. police believed they had the lone suspect in custody.

The suspect was described “as a Caucasian male with dark hair wearing brown Carhartt coveralls and a blue and green camo T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.”

CBC reports that British Columbia also witnessed a shooting on Sunday that killed two and resulted in the arrests of two suspects.

That Sunday afternoon incident occurred at Whistler resort just after noon. Police responded and found one male deceased and a second male critically wounded.

The second male soon succumbed to his wounds.

