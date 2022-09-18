A Chicago restaurant manager was injured in an unprovoked drive-by shooting Friday night after an individual opened fire toward a group of people seated outside.

The shooting occurred at the Aberdeen Tap restaurant on the 1100 block of West Hubbard in the West Loop around midnight when an individual in a white Durango aimed gunfire toward patrons on the patio, according to Chicago police via ABC 7.

Witnesses say that approximately three Hispanic people inside the vehicle were arguing at a stop sign before one of the individuals looked at the people on the patio and yelled multiple times, “What the f*ck are you looking at?” before he started shooting, CWB Chicago reported.

The manager was the only one injured in the incident, sustaining a gunshot wound to her lower left calf. She was taken to Stroger Hospital but is reported to be in good condition.

The manager later posted a photo of her gunshot wound onto social media and hammered officials in the Democrat-run city for allowing rampant crime to rage on, according to CWB Chicago.

“This post isn’t to gain sympathy or pity. It is to call out this wild west city that Chicago has become. It is to call out the people who are in charge. The ‘leaders’ who should be doing something,” the manager wrote.

She ended her message by urging residents to elect new leaders to prevent further decline in the Windy City.

“VOTE THESE CLOWNS OUT OF OFFICE OR WE WILL ALL BE PAYING THE PRICE FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS,” the victim exclaimed.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the incident as of yet, as police are still investigating.

From Friday to Monday, 45 people were shot, including five fatally, in Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago, Breitbart News reported.

