2-Year-Old Found Dead Inside Stolen SUV in Houston

A 2-year-old boy was found dead inside his father’s black SUV Tuesday, hours after the father was fatally shot and the SUV stolen, Houston police say.

ABC News reports that police believe the 38-year-old father was meeting someone near “El Camino Del Rey Street and Chimney Rock Road” shortly before 2 p.m., when an argument broke out and the other individual shot the father, killing him.

The individual then stole the father’s SUV.

Around 6:45 a woman called police to say her husband and 2-year-old son were missing. Police noted that the description of the woman’s husband matched that of the 38-year-old shot and killed earlier in the day.

Police then found the stolen SUV, shattered windows to get in, and found the 2-year-old deceased inside.

KHOU-11 notes that the 2-year-old’s cause of death may be “heat exhaustion.”

A person of interest has been detained in the shooting death of the father and the theft of the SUV.

