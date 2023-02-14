A woman in Wisconsin accused of decapitating her lover during a drug-laden sex romp suddenly attacked her lawyer in court after a witness failed to show up in her defense.

Last year, police arrested 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness for allegedly murdering her former lover, Shad Thyrion, during sex. She then allegedly proceeded to give his dead body oral sex before mutilating his corpse with a bread knife. Both his head and penis were stuffed into a bucket, which his mother later found, according to prosecutors. Police later found Taylor at home covered in blood and she told them, “have fun trying to find all of the organs.”

Taylor Schabusiness does not deny killing her former lover but has hinged her defense on her mental competency. She attacked her lawyer, Quinn Jolly, in court this week in view of the judge and bailiff when an expert witness did not show up in her defense. Per the New York Post:

Shocking video of the spontaneous and violent outburst shows Schabusiness calmly sitting in the Green Bay courtroom as Judge Thomas J. Walsh recommends starting the murder trial on May 15 instead of March 6 — a suggestion he made at Jolly’s request. Seemingly angered by the decision, the accused killer flings herself at the attorney, who was sitting beside her — striking him with her elbows and handcuffed wrists. A security guard then quickly tackles Schabusiness to the ground, the chaotic clip shows. At one point, the guard’s toolbelt becomes wrapped around Schabusiness’ toes, which were exposed after she lost her shoes in the tussle.

Schabusiness attacked her lawyer after he had asked the judge for an extension to prove her mental incompetency, which the judge granted. A court-appointed doctor had already deemed Schabusiness competent to stand trial last year. Her attorney told the court that she has bipolar disorder and has been dealing with mental health issues since 7th grade.

She faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.