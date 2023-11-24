An Arkansas middle school teacher allegedly exchanged explicit photos with a 14-year-old student, requesting him to send her nude pictures to “gratify her sexual desires.”

Investigators with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say former Booneville Junior High School teacher Kaytlann Barnes, 30, sent X-rated images and a video through Snapchat “purposefully exposing her sex organs” to the boy.

“She directed the student to send sexually explicit pictures back to her,” the department said Wednesday on Facebook.

On November 17, 2023, Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an Arkansas State Police special agent arrested… Posted by Logan County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

She was arrested on November 17 and was held at the Logan County Detention Center until being released Monday on $25,000 bail, police said.

Barnes asked the student for nude images to “arouse or gratify her sexual desires,” according to court records obtained by KATV.

The boy allegedly received the images over the course of two nights while the two were in their respective homes.

Barnes was charged with felony counts of sexual indecency with a child, producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of a communication device, and computer child pornography.

She is no longer an employee of the Booneville School District.