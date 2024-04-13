A woman who was attacked on April 6 in the Venice Canals area of Los Angeles, California, has shared horrific details about the incident.

Fifty-four-year-old Mary Klein’s face was severely bruised during the assault and doctors later had to wire her jaw shut, NBC Los Angeles reported on Friday.

She said, “He tried to kill me,” and added her attacker knocked her front teeth out when she was knocked down as she was enjoying an evening walk.

The victim said she lost consciousness but woke up and managed to get back home and return to work the following day, not realizing how badly she had been hurt.

Klein, who is a home healthcare nurse, told KTLA she is tall, therefore she believes it was hard for the suspect to keep her on the ground:

One hour after the incident involving Klein, another woman was attacked nearby. Officers with the Los Angeles police recently said they arrested a suspect, Anthony Jones, 29, regarding the case.

The KTLA report said “According to police, Jones is a Black male who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, and a transient.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park said, “People in the city of Los Angeles are sick and tired of feeling unsafe.

“No woman, no visitor, no family should be unsafe walking in any neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, much less our city’s number one tourist destination. Our businesses are being pushed to the brink and consumers are paying for it,” she added.

The suspect was arrested in San Diego, per ABC 7:

In November, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) claimed crime reached “50-year lows” in his state, even though it was experiencing higher crime rates than the national average, Breitbart News reported.

The outlet said, “National rates overall are lower than decades ago, but crime in California has risen in recent years.”

Klein is recovering and said she will continue her walks when she is better because she does not want anything to hold her back.