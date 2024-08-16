Police: Woman Plowed Car into Boyfriend on Way to Couple’s Therapy

A woman is accused of plowing her car into her boyfriend during an argument on the way to couple’s therapy, law enforcement said.

Veronica Roleen Gast, 30, was driving to a therapy session in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Saturday when she and her boyfriend began fighting, Fergus Now reported.

‘The couple already had been fighting all day when the boyfriend — who was not identified — suddenly dropped that he didn’t think their relationship was working anymore, cops said,” according to the New York Post.

An angered Gast allegedly stopped the car in the middle of traffic and demanded that her boyfriend get out of the vehicle.

Gast allegedly stared her boyfriend down and “floored” the car in an attempt to hit him while he walked in front of the car to get to the sidewalk, police said

“The victim told cops he was thrown into the windshield and over the car’s hood — leaving him with an injured back and a cut on his right elbow,” according to the report.

Gast later admitted to law enforcement that she hit her boyfriend with her car, but she said she did so by accident because she was emotional and not paying attention.

She is facing charges of second-degree assault, gross negligence, domestic assault, and criminal vehicular operation, according to the report.