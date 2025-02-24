Chicago-Area Youth Hockey Coach Accused of Possessing Child Porn

A former professional hockey player, who is a youth hockey coach in the Chicago area, is accused of possessing child pornography.

Officials have charged 43-year-old Libor Ustrnul of Mundelein with one count of child pornography, which is also known as child sexual abuse material, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported Monday.

Images show the suspect in the case:

The suspect, who has a juvenile daughter, works as a youth hockey coach at the Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills. The Scanner article continued:

Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Stanton said the Mundelein Police Department received over a dozen cyber tips from June to December reported by Microsoft regarding the uploading of child pornography through their search engine. The user was uploading image files of the graphic material to do a reverse search. The images all depicted naked children under the age of 13 years, Stanton said.

When officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, they seized his personal computer and cellphone. However, he denied using the Bing search engine in regard to the case.