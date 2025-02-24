Chicago-Area Youth Hockey Coach Accused of Possessing Child Porn

A former professional hockey player, who is a youth hockey coach in the Chicago area, is accused of possessing child pornography.
Officials have charged 43-year-old Libor Ustrnul of Mundelein with one count of child pornography, which is also known as child sexual abuse material, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported Monday.
Images show the suspect in the case:
The suspect, who has a juvenile daughter, works as a youth hockey coach at the Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills. The Scanner article continued:
Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Stanton said the Mundelein Police Department received over a dozen cyber tips from June to December reported by Microsoft regarding the uploading of child pornography through their search engine.
The user was uploading image files of the graphic material to do a reverse search.
The images all depicted naked children under the age of 13 years, Stanton said.
When officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, they seized his personal computer and cellphone. However, he denied using the Bing search engine in regard to the case.
Ustrnul allegedly had over 70 cached files on his computer of child porn. One video allegedly recorded a child under 13 years of age being sexually assaulted.
Ustrnul is a native of the Czech Republic, Fox 32 reported Saturday.
“Ustrnul previously coached for the Libertyville-Vernon Hills IceCats Hockey Club, but he is no longer listed on the team’s website. The site now reads ‘TBD,'” the outlet said, adding, “Prior to his coaching role, Ustrnul played for the Chicago Wolves for four seasons and was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2000 as a second-round pick, according to the American Hockey League (AHL) website.”
Ustrnul was arrested but later released from custody and placed on Level 4 pre-trial monitoring services, ordered not to have any contact with children, and is subject to a curfew. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 2.
Although the term “child pornography” is widely used, the more accurate term is “child sexual abuse material,” per the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN).
“While some of the pornography online depicts adults who have consented to be filmed, that’s never the case when the images depict children,” its website read.
“Just as kids can’t legally consent to sex, they can’t consent to having images of their abuse recorded and distributed. Every explicit photo or video of a kid is actually evidence that the child has been a victim of sexual abuse,” it stated.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.