Decarlos Brown Jr., the man accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train, reportedly screamed at a federal judge.

Brown Jr., who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial, had an outburst in the courtroom during the proceedings. According to reports, he expressed his desire to press charges against the FBI and muttered remarks about having “material in his body.” Queen City News reports that he also “shouted that he wants to ask the judge whether he reviewed the evaluation.”

Authorities ultimately escorted the suspect out of the courtroom, but he shouted at the judge again, “including something about whether the judge had received a specific letter from his mother,” per the outlet, which added:

The judge ruled Brown will not be released. Instead, he will receive medication and treatment for up to four months in an effort to restore his competency. The court could later hold a separate hearing to determine whether forced medication is constitutional if necessary.

Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in September, accused of randomly stabbing Zarutska in the throat as she rode the light rail train on August 22, 2025. Released video footage shows Zarutska entering the train and sitting in front of Brown, who appears to pull out a knife and stand up, ready to attack.

Following the vicious and horrific attack, President Donald Trump called for Brown to face the death penalty.

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY,” he wrote on Truth Social in September. “There can be no other option!!!”

This was not Brown’s first run-in with the law. He is a repeat offender with convictions including but not limited to armed robbery and felony larceny.

“Decarlos Brown was guilty. 14 times over. But he was free. He was out on the street because of ‘mercy.’ Iryna Zarutska was innocent. Now she’s dead. Brown stabbed her in the neck on a train in Charlotte on August 22nd,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) wrote at the time.

“This whole idea of mercy promoted and enacted by leftist judges and district attorneys is truly cruel to the innocent Americans who just want to live their lives,” he added, sharing an image of the victim as well as Brown’s 14 mugshots.