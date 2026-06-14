Two suspects were recently arrested after crashing their vehicle through a gate at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

Officials said the two suspects had fled from local police, crashed through a gate at the base, and abandoned their vehicle in a military housing area before running from the scene, Fox News reported Saturday.

That prompted a manhunt that finally ended with the pair being arrested. When authorities searched the vehicle, they found illegal drugs.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) said several federal, state, and local partners helped with the case, and officials issued a temporary shelter-in-place for the safety of people on the base.

“For six hours, a massive search effort was undertaken. NCIS mobilized approximately 30 personnel and leveraged real-time intelligence and tracking from the NCIS Multiple Threat Alert Center and Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team, enabling responding personnel to zero in on the suspects’ location,” the NCIS post read.

Authorities later uncovered over 110 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside the suspects’ abandoned vehicle.

“Thanks to NCIS personnel, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, CA, Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA, US Border Patrol, and other responding agencies, for your seamless teamwork and dedication to keeping our military installations safe!” NCIS stated.

Authorities have so far not revealed the suspects’ identifies or what charges they may face regarding the incident, per KTLA.

It is important to note the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized enough fentanyl to kill 19 million Americans in 2026 alone, Breitbart News reported in April.

“The Trump administration has made the drug war one of its top priorities in the second term as the flow of fentanyl quadrupled into American communities under former President Joe Biden’s watch,” the outlet said. “Last summer, President Donald Trump signed legislation increasing the penalties for fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Months later in December, Trump signed an executive order classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.”