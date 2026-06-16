Report — TX Parole Supervisor Fired for Karmelo Anthony Posts: ‘He Will Be Protected on the Inside’

A parole supervisor in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) was reportedly fired for making comments online supporting 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who murdered 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco last year.

Donna Robinson apparently lost her job after replying to comments about Anthony on social media, Fox News reported Tuesday, citing the Dallas Morning News.

Screenshots reportedly showed Robinson’s comments in which she said, “I am a Parole Supervisor at TX DCJ. Karmelo will ok,” adding, “I can almost assure you he will be protected on the inside. I for one don’t give fk about the family’s loss. It’s about time these fkng bigots feel the pain that they have inflicted on other groups of people since the beginning of time!”

A Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of murder on June 9 and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to Breitbart News.

“Karmelo Anthony was found guilty for the 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas; Anthony maintained that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense following an altercation over a seating dispute,” the outlet said. “Anthony immediately fled the scene after stabbing the 17-year-old Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother, Hunter’s, arms.”

“Throughout the trial, witnesses repeatedly said that Anthony had been asked to leave the tent up to 15 times, adding that he instigated the deadly conflict with Metcalf,” the article noted.

Anthony’s legal team has since filed a notice of appeal, but the young man claimed he was broke and did not have the money to hire a lawyer for the appeal despite his family raising $625,000 via crowdfunding.

According to Fox, his supporters have voiced frustration with the fact that he was found guilty, with one essentially blaming the victim.

In addition, W. Burlette Carter, who is professor emerita of law at George Washington University, claimed, “Karmelo Anthony was entitled to a jury of his peers. He did not get that. On that ground alone, he is entitled to a new trial. Minorities are not interchangeable. The prosecutor’s reported proffered reasons for striking all black jurors — that they were teachers — appears to be pretext. Anthony needs a new lawyer on appeal and in a new trial.”

However, the Fox article noted, “Anthony’s trial was made up of jurors who are fellow U.S. citizens — also known as a ‘jury of one’s peers.’ In all criminal prosecutions, the U.S. Constitution says the accused has ‘the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.'”

Video footage showed another Anthony backer spreading lies about the case:

In the minutes after the murder, Anthony reportedly confessed when police confronted him, stating, “I’m not alleged, I did it,” before asking if Metcalf was “going to be OK,” per Breitbart News.