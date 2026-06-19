Male Teacher in Texas Charged With Grooming 16-year-old with Talk of ‘Threesomes’ With Other Men

Another teacher, another case of sexual misconduct with a student; it never seems to end. The latest is a male teacher and coach in Texas allegedly grooming a 16-year-old by discussing “threesomes” with other men.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former West Independent School District (ISD) teacher Dylan Goforth, 34, culminating a probe that began in January with allegations of an improper relationship he was having with a student, according to authorities.

The school district is located in West, Texas, about 20 miles north of Waco with a high school enrollment of some 380 students.

Goforth was no longer teaching there at the time of his arrest, Fox 44 reported, and had “gone to another school” in another county the prior school year.

Goforth was involved in “inappropriate electronic communications with a minor-aged student he met while employed as a teacher and coach in McLennan County,” KWTX reported, per the sheriff’s department.

Teacher and student had been communicating via social media, which included the exchange of nude images, investigators said:

According to KWTX: An arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX alleges explicit communications took place initially through Instagram and moved to Snapchat where Goforth sent images to the student and discussed his past sexual experiences. The complaint states Goforth discussed being with men sexually and participating in “threesomes.” These conversations escalated into Goforth sharing pictures of his penis with the 16-year-old victim, according to the arrest complaint.

Investigators also found that Goforth had an account for a website “geared towards Bondage-Dominance-Sadism-Masochism (BDSM), fetish, and kink community” where he would post explicit pictures of himself, according to the arrest complaint.

Goforth apparently relocated from the West ISD school district to Travis County and was working and living in Austin, the outlet reported.

He has been charged with “an improper relationship between an educator and a student,” which is a second-degree felony.

Goforth was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

As Breitbart News reported in an exclusive investigation in March, leading researchers say educator sexual misconduct has become “rampant” in the U.S. in the past two decades.

While female teacher cases typically grab the headlines, sexual abuse is more prevalent with male educators, research for the U.S. Department of Education shows.

The ongoing problem, which often features one or two cases a week making national headlines, has impacted districts large and small, rural and urban, and schools both public and private.

One of factors amplifying the problem, leading researcher say, is the ability of teachers and students to communicate secretly via the internet.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.