Newborn Abandoned in Indianapolis, Police Search for Mother

Police are searching for the mother of a newborn they found abandoned on Friday night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said they found the newborn baby near the tree line of a trail near Lace Bark Lane and Long Wharf Drive after receiving reports of an abandoned child.

Authorities said the newborn baby was transported to a local hospital for a welfare check and was reported in stable condition.

“Detectives are deeply concerned for the mother, who may need urgent medical attention. We want to ensure she is safe and receives care,” IMPD said in a post to X on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the situation to come forward and said tipsters may remain anonymous. IMPD also pointed to the state’s Safe Haven law. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), WTHR reported.

“This situation is a difficult reminder of the challenges many mothers and families face. IMPD encourages anyone in need to reach out for help and use available community resources,” the department said in its post. “Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a person to safely and anonymously surrender an unwanted infant without fear of arrest or prosecution.”

Indiana’s Safe Haven law allows the legal surrender of an unharmed infant up to 60 days after birth to police stations, fire stations, hospitals, and Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.