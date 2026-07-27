VIDEO: Massachusetts Teacher Who Was Camp Counselor Accused in Child Porn Case

Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old teacher in Belmont, Massachusetts, for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The suspect was identified as Leon Dryer who was taken into custody on Saturday regarding two counts of possession of child porn, also known as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), WGGB reported Sunday.

The Belmont superintendent said the teacher had been properly screened and was interviewed regularly, according to school protocol, per WCVB.

However, he has since been banned from the Belmont Middle School campus where he worked, and his technology accounts were suspended as the investigation progressed, the outlet said:

Superintendent Jill Geiser said, “We have no information at this time to suggest that this individual engaged in any inappropriate conduct with BPS students, on BPS property, or otherwise in connection with his employment with BPS.”

The suspect had also worked as a counselor for a camp in Middleboro which was reportedly Camp Avoda.

The news came as many other school teachers have been linked to the crime of child pornography.

In 2025, a former Texas preschool teacher, Mark Penfield Eichorn, was sentenced 30 years in prison for producing child pornography involving two young boys, Breitbart News reported:

According to court documents, Eichorn admitted to struggling with desires to sexually assault children since 2019. During this time, he continued to work with children. The preschool teacher admitted to being involved in child pornography trading groups across various Internet platforms, such as Kik and Telegram. Eichorn confessed to possessing and trading prepubescent child pornography online. Among the disturbing material was a video involving a child between the ages of 10 and 12 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. At the time of his arrest, Eichorn was a teacher at a private school in Abilene. According to authorities, Eichorn had contact with one of the child victims in this case and offered to send him $100 per week to be his “Sugar Daddy.” Eichorn admitted that he subsequently paid both victims hundreds of dollars to produce videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

This year, a leader in the Lutheran church was arrested and accused of producing child porn in Illinois, and a middle school teacher in Nebraska was accused of using artificial intelligence (AI) to create child porn while he was at work.