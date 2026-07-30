A resolution brought by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) to bar convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s collaborator, Ghislaine Maxwell, from receiving a presidential pardon or clemency, received unanimous agreement on Wednesday.

Rosen asked for unanimous consent during her speech on the Senate floor and received no opposition, which meant the Senate officially agreed, the Hill reported.

The senator said the resolution “was to prevent acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whom President Trump nominated to stay in the role, from giving Maxwell a pardon in exchange for clearing Trump’s name. Trump has denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein,” the article read.

In a press release about the resolution, Rosen claimed, “Donald Trump has refused to rule out a pardon for Maxwell.”

However, Axios reported Wednesday that Trump has not “categorically ruled out” a pardon for Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

The Axios article noted that “After the Supreme Court declined to hear Maxwell’s appeal in October 2025, Trump was pressed on a potential pardon. ‘Well, I’ll take a look at it. I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it. I don’t know anything about it. I will speak to the DOJ,’ he said.”

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison but appealed her conviction, according to a Breitbart News report published in July:

As Breitbart News has previously reported, despite President Donald Trump calling for “all pertinent grand jury testimony” relating to the Epstein case to be released, U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Florida Robin Rosenberg denied the Trump administration’s request to unseal transcripts from Florida grand jury proceedings regarding an investigation into Epstein. After the ruling, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche personally interviewed Maxwell last week at her prison seeking new evidence.

Trump reportedly dismissed Epstein as “disgusting,” deemed Maxwell “evil,” and also called the police on them, according to Breitbart News.