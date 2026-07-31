Drivers could not beat around the bush when it came to being charged with distracted driving in a New Jersey suburb this week as a cop disguised himself as a shrub to spot motorists on their phones while behind the wheel.

The Dunellen police officer camouflaged himself and employed a pair of binoculars to covertly execute the distracted-driving enforcement operation in the town of 8,000 about 30 miles from New York City.

Another officer stood by in plain clothes on the busy stretch of road. He wore a tee shirt that announced “Not A Cop.”

The undercover officer spotted the phone offenders and then used radio to alert police stationed further down the street who pulled them over and issued citations.

The result was 74 motorists cited in one day, according to the department’s social media post Wednesday.

“Did you spot our “shrub” today?” it read. “If you had your head buried in your phone, probably not.”

The post continued:

Today, the Dunellen Police Department conducted a Distracted Driving Enforcement Detail on the 100 block of North Washington Ave. We specifically chose this highly-trafficked, pedestrian-heavy downtown area to enforce New Jersey’s Handheld Cell Phone Law and protect our community…Let this be a reminder: That text or notification can wait. Keep your eyes on the road, not your screen!

The six-hour operation was conducted to enforce the New Jersey law which was passed to promote safety and prevent drivers from doing activities or talking on devices while also behind the wheel.

According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission:

Although it is discouraged, drivers may use a hands-free device if it does not interfere with standard safety equipment. “Use” of a wireless phone and any other handheld communication device IS PROHIBITED, AND INCLUDES talking or listening to another person, texting or sending and receiving electronic messages.

Violation can result in a fine of $200 for the first offense and $400 for a second. Caught a third time it is a $600 fine and a possible three-month suspension of the infractor’s license.

People responding to the post on social media were generally supportive of the effort.

“Eyes on the road, not on your screen,” wrote one woman.

Another quipped, “How do you sign up to be a shrub? Asking for a friend.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more..