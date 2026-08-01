Breaking: Minor Allegedly Groomed by His Therapist in Juvie Hall Missing, Feared Back With Her

The mother of a California teen who was alleged sexually groomed by his juvenile hall therapist while he was in detention says her son has run away, and she fears the two have reconnected.

Former jail clinician Sofia Drotts, 26, of San Francisco, is free on bail after prosecutors levied a slew of felony charges against her on Monday, including accusing her of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor after the boy was freed from detention when he turned 17.

Police arrested Drotts two weeks ago for allegedly grooming the boy in Contra Costa County’s juvenile hall for two years and later “raping” him per the California statute that outlines illegal sexual activity between adults and those under the age of 18.

Prosecutors accused the 26-year-old therapist of secretly posing as the boy’s teenage girlfriend after his release and using an untraceable phone to stay in contact with him.

Now, the boy’s mom tells the California Post that she fears her 17-year-old has decided to go back to his alleged predator.

She said her son is convinced the relationship between them was consensual, even though court records allege the woman started grooming him when he was “14 or 15” in juvenile hall, as Breitbart News reported earlier this week,

The mom told the Post that her son bolted from her home the day police detained the fired counselor. In fact, she said, he was on a video call with his illegal lover the exact moment she was arrested.

“He just left,” she said. “I don’t know where he is.”

The mom, who has also filed a lawsuit against the county for allegedly failing to identify red flags during the therapist’s tenure, said that Drotts “deceived the family into thinking she was a concerned caregiver,” the Post reported.

“She was very professional, very caring,” the mother said. “Like she always had my son’s best interest at heart.”

She had no idea Drotts was allegedly victimizing her son until the arrest.

When she confronted her son, he said the allegations were false.

“What if it was consensual?” the teen asked his stunned mother.

On probation after his release from juvenile hall, the boy cut off his ankle monitor before he disappeared, the mother said. It has not been reported what charges cost him two years in the the juvenile facility as criminal records of minors are, by law, not disclosed.

Now a warrant has been issued for the boy’s arrest because he failed to appear for his probationary court date after leaving home.

The California Post reported it reached out to Drotts, but she did not return calls for comment.

As Breitbart News reported, Drotts pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on charges that included sexual penetration by a foreign object, sending harmful matter to a minor, oral copulation of a person under 18 years of age, and possessing child pornography.

Drotts is due back in court in August. The police investigation into the case continues.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.