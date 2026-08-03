A 19-year-old father is facing felony child abuse charges after he allegedly left his baby daughter alone in his 91-degree Phoenix apartment.

Police arrested Andre L. Farris Jr. on July 29 after maintenance workers found his ten-month-old daughter alone in the sweltering apartment near 7th Street and Grovers Avenue with no air conditioning, Fox10 Phoenix reported.

The baby was restrained in a stroller with nothing in her reach but a baby bottle that had “approximately a quarter-inch of rancid milk,” police said. The apartment windows were open, and the air conditioning was turned off, according to court documents.

First responders transported the baby to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. Police officers remained at the apartment for nearly two hours to see if anyone would come home, but Farris never did, according to the report.

“Apartment management confirmed to police that Farris was the registered tenant on the lease, and family members verified that he is the biological father of the infant,” the report details.

Farris arrived at the hospital later that day, and officers immediately arrested him. As of Thursday, he was in jail on a $25,000 bond. He is set to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.