One of the three men accused of gang-raping Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks before she was fatally hit by a car wants her loved ones banned from wearing pink in the courtroom to show their support for her.

Twenty-one-year-old Desmond Carter is facing charges of first and third-degree rape in the case, WBRZ reported Sunday.

His defense team put forward a motion to ban prejudicial or intimidating spectator displays. However, Sonya Cardia-Porter of the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office requested the motion be denied.

“The defense claimed that Brooks’ family and friends have routinely worn pink in support of Brooks, as well as sporting shirts from a non-profit organization created by Brooks’ mother in an attempt to intimidate the jury,” the outlet said:

Carter’s team cited the 1966 case Sheppard v. Maxwell, where the Supreme Court held that a defendant’s right to a fair trial was violated by the “carnival atmosphere” in the courtroom. They also cited the 1965 case of Estes v. State of Texas, where it was decided that the presence of television cameras in the courtroom deprived the defendant of his due process rights. Cardia-Porter disagreed with the comparison, stating it was a “gross mischaracterization of the facts at hand.”

Brooks was 19 in January of 2023 when she was allegedly raped and an hour later fatally hit by a car in Baton Rouge, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The suspects in the case were identified as 18-year-old Kaivon Deondre Washington, 28-year-old Everett Lee, 18-year-old Casen Carver, and a 17-year-old suspect who was later revealed to be Carter, whom authorities decided to try as an adult, per WDSU.

“Washington, Carver, and Carter were charged by a grand jury in 2023, and a fourth man, Everett Lee, was arrested but not charged,” the Daily Mail reported in 2025.

The Breitbart News article continued:

Brooks met the unnamed 17-year-old male at Reggie’s, a bar in Baton Rouge, before she left with him and the other three suspects between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on January 15. At some point, all four and Brooks entered Carver’s vehicle, where Carver and Lee sat in the front seat, and Washington, the 17-year-old, and Brooks stayed in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

Carver claimed he had parked the car when the 17-year-old and Brooks allegedly engaged in consensual sex in the back seat and Washington exited.

Washington later reportedly asked Brooks several times if she wanted to have sex and she consented, Carver also claimed.

The group left the young woman at a subdivision when they could not find her home and she was later hit by a vehicle and killed.

“A toxicology test revealed that Brooks’ blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .319 at the time of her death. She also ‘had injuries consistent with previous sexual assault anally,’ according to the affidavit,” the Breitbart News article said.

Video footage showed Brooks talking to the suspects in the vehicle before she was killed:

A judge is set to make a decision on Tuesday regarding whether or not spectators may wear pink in the courtroom.

“Madison’s heart was pure, her laugh infectious, and she lived every day to the fullest. Her legacy will forever shine in the stars above,” a tribute to the young woman on the LSU Foundation’s website read.