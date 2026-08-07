Even well-publicized arrests on a weekly basis of educators all over the U.S. sexually exploiting their minor students doesn’t appear to deter teachers bent on grooming and initiating such illegal activity with their pupils.

The latest in a long list of alleged offenders in 2026 is a Delaware dance instructor who has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing two teens who attended her classes at a private studio where she taught, authorities announced Thursday.

Investigators believe Emily Pryor Albino, 23, may have also abused other students at X-Treme Dance Studio in Laurel, a quaint Sussex County town of only some 4,000 residents about 90 miles south of Wilmington.

Albino lived in nearby Seaford, Delaware State Police said.

Albino allegedly was exchanging explicit messages with two of the victims. Their ages or any further details have not been released by authorities, who also said the investigation is “ongoing.”

State police detectives are asking any potential witnesses or other victims to contact them.

Albino is reportedly charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, along with felony sexual solicitation of a child via an electronic device.

Following her arraignment, she was jailed on a $110,000 bond.

An exclusive Breitbart News investigation in March revealed “educator sexual misconduct” has been described by leading researchers as a “rampant” epidemic in the U.S. in the past two decades, with reports making national headlines weekly.

The disturbing pattern of educator sexual abuse nationwide is occurring in school districts large and small, urban and rural, public and private, secular and parochial, Breitbart News found.

Causes cited by researchers range from a “culture of permissiveness” to the ability of teachers and students to communicate secretly on the internet, and the reluctance of staff to report suspicious behavior for fear of disrupting school harmony.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.