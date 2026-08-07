A man with a lengthy criminal history has been accused of assaulting random women in Charlotte, North Carolina, while filming the disturbing incidents and then posting the clips online.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Di-Quan Schafar Hunt, who allegedly targeted random women, the New York Post reported Friday.

In a press release on Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers responded to a call for service in the 800 block of East 4th Street around 10:00 a.m. and were shown a social media account featuring videos they were already investigating.

“During the investigation, officers determined that one of the videos depicted an assault that was reported on July 30 in the 400 block of East Boulevard in the Providence Division,” the agency said. “In that incident, the suspect punched the victim on a sidewalk before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Officers identified Hunt, obtained a warrant for his arrest, and took him into custody that evening. He was transported to a medical facility for unspecified treatment, and authorities said upon his release he will be placed in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Video footage of the July 30 incident showed Hunt allegedly hitting a woman wearing a pink top and dark colored pants as she passed him on a sidewalk.

“Nah, don’t wave to me. You still talking? You still talking? July 21st! Say Elijah! Elijah! Elijah! My son! Motherfucker, you playing?” He screamed at the woman after she fell on the ground. Her eyes appeared to be rolled back and the suspect allegedly hit her again as she lay on the pavement.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Another clip showed the suspect allegedly chasing another woman in a black outfit who ran from him.

“You want to run, bitch? You wanna run, motherfucker?” He yelled as the woman ran to the other side of a car near the sidewalk to get away from him.

“You stop with that McDonald’s shit. You and Donald Trump, and that other motherfucker who raped my son Elijah!” he said to the woman:

The Post cited jail records that said Hunt has been arrested at least nine times over the past 34 months in that area and the cases included assault, trespassing, violating domestic violence protective orders, and a probation violation.

A WCNC report showed five of Hunt’s separate mugshots:

“Between December 2012 and June 2019, he was arrested three times for assault on a female, three times for domestic violence protective order violation, and once for discharging a firearm in the city and injury to personal property,” the Post article said. “All those cases had been dismissed.”