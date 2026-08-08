WATCH: North Carolina Man Charged with Punching Woman on Sidewalk And Posting It on Social Media

A North Carolina black man accused of randomly punching a white woman on a Charlotte sidewalk, and then chasing her while repeatedly calling her the N-word, has been in trouble before.

This time, police said, Di-Quan Schafar Hunt posted his alleged assault on social media and can be heard on his video raging against “McDonalds” and “Donald Trump” as the terrified woman tries to distance herself from her attacker.

On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Hunt after officers were shown a social media account containing videos detectives had already been investigating.

Records show that Hunt, 32, has been arrested at least nine times since 2023, Fox News Digital reported.

Before and during the incident, Hunt seems to think the woman has said something to him, but nothing can be heard from her lips in the video.

“You gonna run, bitch?” he shouts.

“I’m going to fucking kill you, nigger,” he yells at one point as she takes refuge behind a car.

Officers determined the video captured an assault reported on July 30, where the then-unidentified suspect had randomly punched a woman, causing her to flee for her life.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon his arrest, Hunt was transported to a medical facility for treatment, police said, though they did not specify if that was for psychiatric issues or some kind of physical injury.

After his release, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office indicated he will be jailed and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Fox News Digital reviewed other videos posted to what presumably was Hunt’s social media account, though not all appear to be connected to the current case. In other words, this woman may not be his only alleged victim.

According to Fox:

One appeared to show a woman being chased until she took cover behind a vehicle. A comment from the account read, “Ahhhh feels GOOD!!!” Another video shows the person filming confronting a woman before the camera jolts and the sound of an apparent punch can be heard. The woman is then shown on the ground as the person behind the camera continues to taunt her and appears to strike her again.

It was not immediately clear whether detectives are investigating the other videos in pursuit of filing additional assault charges.

Another post on X by Queen City News purported to have an interview with the suspect’s sister, who said the family has been getting death threats since the video went viral on social media.

The sister told a reporter her brother suffers from mental illness and the family “for years tried to get him the treatment that he needs.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.