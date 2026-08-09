DOJ: ‘Master of Disguise’ Captured and Charged in Alleged ‘Reign of Terror’ Robberies in Georgia

A Georgia man known as the “master of disguise” now faces federal charges for allegedly robbing ten Atlanta area businesses at gun point in what authorities called “a reign of terror.”

Federal authorities arraigned Tracy Daryl Mingo, 33, of College Park, late last week on 20 federal counts tied to the alleged robberies, which took place between October 2025 and January 2026, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

“During his months-long reign of terror, Mingo allegedly endangered the lives of more than a dozen store employees across ten different locations by robbing them at gunpoint,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

He continued, “I am proud of the collaborative efforts of the FBI and our local police partners to identify Mingo and arrest him before anyone was seriously hurt.”

Mingo got creative during the alleged robberies, apparently in an effort to keep investigators from putting together a profile of a suspect.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ) office:

Between October 20, 2025 and January 1, 2026, Mingo allegedly robbed ten Circle K, Subway, and Family Dollar stores in the Atlanta-area cities of College Park, Decatur, East Point, Fairburn, Marietta, and Union City. In each of these incidents, Mingo allegedly entered the store late at night, after all or nearly all customers had left, and then robbed store employees at gunpoint. Mingo allegedly wore different disguises during the robberies, including dressing as a construction worker, health care professional, and security guard. The FBI and local law enforcement partners found and arrested Mingo on January 2, 2026, when it appeared he was putting on the same security guard disguise used during the robbery of a Circle K store the night before. News of Mingo’s arrest and his methods for committing the robberies led to some media outlets calling him a “master of disguise.”

The arrest resulted from a cooperative effort between the FBI and local police departments as they shared information across jurisdictions, prosecutors said.

“For months, Mingo allegedly used disguises in an attempt to evade identification and continue targeting innocent workers at gunpoint,” Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said.

“He underestimated the determination of the investigators pursuing him and the strength of the partnerships that exist between the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners,” Graham added.

Mingo was able to be indicted on federal charges by a grand jury because of the Hobbs Act, a 1946 law which prohibits “actual or attempted robbery” affecting interstate commerce.

Mingo remains in custody of U.S. Marshals.

If convicted, Mingo faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 63 years in prison.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.