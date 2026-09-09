A juror who voted to acquit Lindsay Clancy admitted that she changed her vote. “Originally, I felt as though she was guilty and she was criminally responsible for it,” the juror said. “And maybe I still believe that in a certain way.”

“This is not something that I really follow or pay attention to. I don’t watch the news,” the anonymous juror told CBS Boston, adding that “there were some big personalities in that room” who tried to sway fellow jurors during deliberations.

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Notably, three other jurors — Roni Carlson, Kellie Farina, and Paula Devlin — have since come forward to condemn the lone holdout who refused to vote for Clancy’s acquittal.

But the anonymous juror told CBS Boston that the lone holdout was not the only one who ended up clashing with fellow jurors.

“A majority of the people — it doesn’t matter what side — were very firm in their stance and their beliefs from the beginning,” she said. “This stand-alone juror was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side.”

“So, I’m gonna kind of defend that individual,” the juror added. “There were some big personalities in that room.”

The woman also noted that “the majority of the room was trying to kind of sway that person from the very beginning.”

Despite initially wanting to convict Clancy, the juror claimed she changed her mind because “there was so much doubt.”

“There was not a single moment throughout that presentation of that case that you could say, ‘Oh, yep. 100 percent, I’m certain she did it or that she didn’t do it.’ There’s too much gray area,” she remarked.

Eventually, the juror said that she felt “the only way” to get justice for Clancy’s three children, her ex-husband, and her parents, “was to get her the help that she desperately needed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the anonymous juror agreed that she was the “perfect juror” for Clancy’s trial due to not having any children of her own.

“I don’t have kids, and I feel like that probably made me, like, a prime juror for this,” she said. “The fact that typically women are harsher on other women and I don’t have children. So, it wasn’t as, like, emotional for me, like, not having children.”

The juror also claimed that, for her, the worst evidence she had to review was audio of the 911 call made by Patrick Clancy when he found the bodies of his three children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan.

“I will never be the same after that 911 call,” she said. “It was horrifying, just to imagine living through that and being the person to find their children in that scenario.”

The juror added that, after the trial, she learned about “all the conspiracy theories” accusing Patrick Clancy of murdering his children and framing his wife, but “all I could think was, if these people could have heard that visceral, blood-curdling scream, I don’t think I could name a single actor or actress that could have performed that.”

“Originally, I felt as though she was guilty and she was criminally responsible for it. And maybe I still believe that in a certain way,” she said.

“I think that this was a woman who, you know, she was not mentally healthy,” the juror continued. “She was someone that was in the throws of a significant mental health crisis.”

“So, I really just felt like she was so deep in it that she couldn’t see her way out. And this was the only option,” the juror added.

As Breitbart News reported, Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Friday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict following a lone juror’s holdout blocking the panel’s eleven other members from clearing Clancy by reason of insanity.

The jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, took seven days and more than 36 hours of deliberations.

Clancy, meanwhile, had acknowledged strangling her three young children at the family’s home in 2023 — but claimed postpartum psychosis left her unable to appreciate what she was doing.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.