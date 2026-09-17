Report: Florida Mom Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex with Family Dog

Authorities have arrested a southwestern Florida mom on a bestiality charge after her husband allegedly caught her on camera performing sex acts with the family dog, according to a police report cited by news outlets.

Malia Nummerdor, 38, was charged with engaging in sexual contact with an animal this week after her husband accused her of the act on Facebook — of all places — and claimed he had photographic and video evidence to back up his allegation, Gulf Coast News reported.

The Fort Meyers NBC affiliate reported that Charlotte County Sheriff’s investigators interviewed the husband, who told them that he had installed two security cameras in the home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin jar, a department police report revealed.

Everyone in the home knew about the surveillance cameras, the husband told investigators.

Charlotte County is located along the coast between Fort Meyers and Sarasota. The Sheriff’s office did not release the husband’s name.

The husband reportedly found the video of the sex acts with the canine while reviewing recordings from a bedroom camera, according to the report. He provided investigators access to the computer containing the surveillance footage.

Specifically what “sex acts” were involved and the breed of the dog has yet to be reported.

Nummerdor was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Charlotte County Jail. Despite what appeared to be her husband’s attempt to humiliate her on Facebook, she seemed unfazed by the arrest, flashing a toothy grin for her booking photo.

Court appearances are pending.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.