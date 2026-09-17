A suspect with a lengthy criminal history is accused of stealing a Tesla, driving it at high speed onto a San Diego, California, pedestrian walkway, and hitting a woman before bystanders chased and tackled him.

The incident happened at the Pacific Beach Boardwalk when 39-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzaba allegedly hit the victim and left her seriously injured, Fox News reported Thursday.

Video footage showed the blue car careening down the walkway as two people got out of the way in the nick of time:

When bystander Alex Srour saw what was happening, he said he chased the suspect, who was eventually spotted running, and shoved him so that he fell on the ground.

“He hit my bike, and it like pushed me really, it like launched me off to the side. People don’t expect a car to come through the boardwalk, like it’s just not normal,” Srour recalled, noting his smart glasses recorded what happened.

Gonzaba allegedly stole the car in La Jolla but its owner tracked it and notified police about the situation, according to NBC San Diego.

The 25-year-old woman who was hit was taken to a hospital suffering from a fractured spine, broken ribs, and a cut that needed 20 stitches.

Gonzaba was suspected of being under the influence when the incident happened. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run, and auto theft. He is being held behind bars without bail.

“Court records show Gonzaba has 18 previous criminal cases dating as far back as 2009, with the most recent cases happening last year. Those cases involved burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, auto theft, and attempted kidnapping, among other things,” 10 News reported Wednesday. “The cases span across San Diego, East County, and South County. Court records also show Gonzaba was in and out of prison throughout the years.”

At his court appearance after the incident, Gonzaba pleaded not guilty, per the NBC article.