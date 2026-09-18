A Sikh truck driver from Northern California was stabbed 17 times in an unprovoked attack at a Wyoming truck stop, according to his lawyer, and Democrats are blaming Trump.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming confirmed the attack happened just before 3:30 a.m. last Sunday, CBS News reported.

According to the network:

The driver, a Sacramento man who said he only feels safe sharing his last name of Singh, stopped near the Bitter Creek rest area on Interstate 80 in Wyoming for a bathroom break. He told attorney and Jakara Movement Director of Legal Services Jasjit Singh that he was first punched in the back of the head in the rest area bathroom. His attacker, another truck driver, didn’t speak as Singh repeatedly asked why he was being attacked.

The assailant stabbed Singh until he was able to push off the attacker, who he said was another tractor-trailer truck driver. He then ran outside.

Sikhs, who usually wear a turban as part of their spiritual observance, are often mistaken as Muslims when in fact their religion arose out of India in the 15th century and is not related to Islam.

Sikhism has some cultural roots with Hinduism, but it rejects the caste system, idol worship, and the Vedas, and it has its own scripture. As part of the practice, most Sikh men adopt the name “Singh.”

A family at the rest spotted Singh’s wounded condition after the knife attack and called 911. A father and son followed the suspected assailant, who eventually drove off in his own tractor-trailer, according to CBS.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene as the victims was transported by a medical chopper to a trauma facility.

Troopers took the suspect into custody further east down I-80.

There is no known motive for the attack at this time, authorities said, though a representative from a community organization for Sikhs in Sacramento, Jasjit Singh, told the state capital’s CBS affiliate there are concerns about why the driver was attacked and if it was motivated by bias.

The driver was not wearing a turban at the time, Jasjit Singh said, but he was wearing a kara, a metal bracelet traditionally worn by Sikhs. Many also carry a knife as part of their religious practice, but there was no mention of that in regard to the victim by either police or the Sacramento representative.

“He feels like that may be part of the targeting,” the representative said. “How did this individual choose him? In the middle of the night?”

Some Democrats have already made up their mind on that: Trump did it.

The attack came after a social media post earlier this month by the Department of Homeland Security, since deleted, that warned commercial truck drivers not in the country legally to self deport.

“Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr. Singh,” the post said.

That post follows many reports in the past few years of Americans killed and injured by migrant truck drivers with the Singh surname.

Democrats, among them California Gov. Gavin Newsom, quickly seized upon the “Mr. Singh” reference, saying that the Trump administration was attacking an entire ethnic religious group.

In response to the Wyoming attack, Newsom’s chief deputy director of communications, Diana Crofts-Pelayo, shared a statement with CBS News Sacramento.

“Our thoughts are with this individual and his family during this time,” she said. “The Trump Administration for over a year has been pushing misinformation to smear an entire workforce and target diverse communities. The President’s now-redacted social media post is one proof point — his hateful rhetoric is hurting our communities.”

Sen. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who has never let a chance to bash the president go to waste, was chief among other Democrats to weigh in, posting a statement on X.

“A sickening reminder that hateful rhetoric will never be just rhetoric,” the Schiff wrote.

He continued, “Words that attack or belittle people over the color of their skin can also incite the most brutal attacks, especially when they are given official sanction.”

“What an absolute, unmitigated travesty,” he concluded.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.