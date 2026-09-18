WATCH: Street Takeover Thugs Brutally Drag College Girls off Their Porch in Vicious Assault

Juvenile miscreants brutally assaulted several female Pennsylvania college students after the mob of agitators invaded their off-campus house during an apparent illegal street takeover.

The unidentified coeds, who were students at York College of Pennsylvania, were “dragged by the hair, punched, kicked, maced, and beaten unconscious in the attack as they were sitting on the front porch of their rental home Saturday morning,” accord to New York Post reporting, citing coverage by local outlet Fox 43.

Three juvenile females have now been arrested over the assault, police announced Friday morning.

“After the first punch was given, all these girls started to rush us, and that’s where it kind of gets blurry because I think people were coming at me,” one of the students told the outlet. “I turn and see my friend get dragged by her hair down our porch steps and disappear. My other friend got dragged by her hair.”

The confrontation was kindled when one of the suspects verbally accosted the group outside their home just before 1:50 a.m., the students said, as they told the mob to leave the property.

“One of the cars street racing smashed into a parked car by the firehouse, which is right next to the house. When this happened, all of the townies migrated over towards the house and on the grass. We all asked them to move off the property, and that’s when everything erupted,” one of the victims told the TV news outlet.

“I remember looking at our friend in the knee brace when I got caught off guard and ripped by my hair off the porch,” she said. “From then, I was dragged to the stop sign and that’s when everyone jumped me. I was getting kicked by probably 12 people at the same time.”

The student said she was trying to hold her tube top up with one of her arms as she was pummeled in the face and had no way to defend herself.

One victim believes she lost consciousness at least twice, once when she was kicked in the ribs, the other when she was hit in the head.

“I don’t exactly remember how I got out of it, but I was encircled by probably 30 people by myself getting video recorded while getting punched and kicked from every angle,” she said.

The students claim they made five calls to authorities and were told police were on their way before the violence erupted.

However, at the time, York Police officers were occupied with a SWAT situation involving a barricaded individual after reports of gunshots, authorities later said, so they requested assistance from neighboring departments when they received reports of the off-campus brawl.

The department stated earlier this week:

At approximately 1:49 am, York City Police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Jackson St. for a fight involving a large gathering of individuals. At the time of this call, York City police officers were fully engaged in a previous, ongoing critical incident investigation. As a result, a York City police sergeant requested a mutual aid response from surrounding agencies, while a contingent of York City police officers responded to the fight.

York police or city officials have not addressed whether the attack was racially motivated as the college girls were white and some members of the mob appear in the video to be black.

Street takeovers are not limited to any one racial or ethnic group. They have become a persistent problem in cities across the U.S., with the dangerous and destructive practice proliferating during the Covid epidemic.

The “meetup,” also known in that online-organized culture as a “sideshow,” begins with cars “burning rubber,” the dangerous practice of doing high-speed doughnuts in an intersection. Fireworks and smoke bombs are often used in these events, all aimed at creating anarchy-driven chaos that is later posted on social media.

The more other-worldly and dystopian the scene, the better. While looting can accompany a sideshow, violence against others is generally frowned upon, though shootings have been reported at some inner city meetups.

Earlier this month, Breitbart News reported, Los Angeles police mounted a massive effort to put a stop to the practice, using drones and 150 officers to corral a street sideshow, making 69 arrests, impounding 200 cars, and issuing 570 citations to onlookers.

However, by the time cops made the scene on the York incident, the show was over.

“At 1:52 am, York City police officers arrived on scene, and the large gathering of individuals quickly dispersed,” the police statement said. “York City police officers continued to monitor the area while a patrol officer met with the victims involved in the fight and gathered additional evidence.”

An investigation into the attack was launched. On Friday, the city’s mayor and law enforcement authorities provided an update on the incident saying such violence “will not be tolerated” in York but warned it was a “public safety concern” that was plaguing cities around the U.S.

One of the victims’ fathers blasted police for the slow response to their repeated calls for help.

“It’s not just the girls who got assaulted; it is everybody on Jackson Street. We’re not talking about five girls and possibly their roommates, we’re talking about hundreds of students, so their response is completely ridiculous,” the father told Fox 43.

During the news conference Friday, police announced they had arrested three juvenile female suspects on charges that include rioting, assault, and trespassing in the off-campus incident.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.