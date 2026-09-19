The lawyer for the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial is reportedly claiming his client is facing threats for refusing to find Clancy, who admitted to murdering her three children, not guilty by reason of insanity.

The juror was identified as 48-year-old Michael P. Desronvil, who disagreed with the other 11 jurors as they tried to reach a verdict, the New York Post reported Saturday.

A fundraiser for Desronvil has since raised over $300,000, and his lawyer, Edward Paltzik, said the funds would be used to “to cover necessities in the wake of the death threats, doxxing, and harassment by the lunatic mob that he has so courageously withstood.”

A mistrial was declared when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case, which has drawn massive attention, AFP reported September 4.

Clancy admitted strangling her three children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson, and eight-month-old Callan to death. The 36-year-old has claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time but prosecutors have argued she planned the murders, the outlet said.

The Associated Press (AP) reported September 2:

Clancy strangled the children with exercise bands in their home’s basement, then jumped from a second-floor window. She remains paralyzed from the waist down. Her lawyers say she heard a voice telling her to kill the children so she could end her own life. The prosecution argues she deliberately sent her then-husband on errands to get him out of the house, and prosecutors have questioned the seriousness of her suicide attempt.

Disturbingly, thousands of women have expressed support for Clancy and believe she should not be held accountable for her actions, according to Breitbart News.

“Lindsay Clancy is being held at Tewksbury State Hospital in Massachusetts as the prosecution decides what to do next in the case. Early reports have indicated the prosecutor will seek a retrial in the coming months,” the outlet said.

Desronvil said recently he concluded she was guilty after considering the evidence presented in the case and believed she knew what she was doing. He said his fellow jurors behaved like “activists,” Breitbart News reported.