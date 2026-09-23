The suspicious deaths of two University of Mississippi students Tuesday remain under investigation as students are being warned to avoid taking drugs with reports of a deadly new synthetic opioid afoot that resists rescue treatment.

Lafayette County authorities announced they were working with local, state, and federal agencies to determine what happened to the two deceased students in two separate investigations, several news outlets reported.

Police said they found the “gas station heroin” drug named kratom, which is purchased from retail stores, at both scenes on the Old Miss campus, but they have not linked either death to kratom alone.

Kratom can mimic the effects of heroin and opioids but must be taken in large amounts and with other drugs to be fatal.

A network of college fraternities called “Greek Life” was warning members of a powerful synthetic opioid called cychlorphine, according to the Ole Miss campus newspaper.

Cychlorphine, reported to be ten times more powerful than fentanyl, can be countered with the opioid antidote Narcan, which is available for free to students, according to authorities per a Fox News report.

However, “students were warned that multiple doses of Narcan may need to be administered due to cychloprhine’s ‘extreme potency,'” Fox News noted.

School leaders are urging the public to be patient and not to repeat “unverified information” they may come across on social media.

“The University is heartbroken by the recent loss of two students and extends our condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the schools’ vice chancellor for student affairs, Dr. Shawnboda Mead, said in a statement on X. “We are aware that considerable unverified information is circulating on social media and in the community regarding these recent student deaths.”

Mead urged the public “not to speculate” until the investigations are complete.

Meanwhile, the student-run Daily Mississippian newspaper defended the publication’s reporting on the powerful new opioid.

“When things tragic like this happen, it’s important to me for students to know that this is a person, not just a giant headline,” Raegan Settle, editor in chief of the Daily Mississippian, told CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “This is somebody that you went to class with.”

The paper’s story apparently was first to report to students that with the new synthetic, Narcan must be administered with multiple doses, which is typically not the case with the more common opioid overdoses from heroin, oxycodone, and fentanyl.

Cychlorphine actually originated in the 1960s as part of a Belgian research effort but was never approved for human use due to its extreme danger.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. He is also the co-founder of Primary Purpose Productions, a Hollywood production company that made short films to inspire drug addicts and alcoholics to seek treatment. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.