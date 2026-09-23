Supporters Rally to Florida Mom Charged for Sex Act with Family Dog

Supporters of a Southwestern Florida mom who was arrested after her husband claimed he caught her on camera performing sex acts with the family dog say she is the victim of a vengeful spouse and launched a fundraiser so she can fight the allegations in court.

Police arrested Malia Nummerdor, a 38-year-old mom of two boys, last week on a bestiality charge after her estranged husband Erik Nummerdor went to Facebook — of all places — claiming he had video and photo evidence, according to widely reported charging documents also cited by Breitbart News.

Ever since, Malia and her sons’ lives “have been turned upside down following a painful and difficult situation involving Malia’s estranged husband and allegations against her that she maintains are untrue,” an online fundraiser started on Monday on SupportNow claimed.

The fundraiser had been reported by the New York Post, numerous other outlets, and social media which apparently examined it, but it has apparently been taken down.

The fundraising plea stated:

Malia is facing serious allegations, and she needs experienced legal representation to ensure that she has the opportunity to fully address them through the proper legal process. This situation has also deeply affected her two young sons, who deserve privacy, stability, and as much normalcy as possible while the adults involved work through what comes next. This fundraiser is not asking anyone to decide the facts of the case. It is about helping a mother and her children get through an extraordinarily difficult period and making sure Malia has access to appropriate legal representation.

On Wednesday, a search by Breitbart News could not locate the fundraiser on SupportNow or any other popular crowdfunding platform.

As of Tuesday it reportedly had few takers, raising only $189 of its $4,200, the Mercury reported.

Nummerdor’s family network is reportedly small as she is an only child with both of her parents deceased.

However, Nummerdor also reportedly received numerous messages of support on her Facebook page, with one friend writing, “I’m on your side, my sweet girl. Hang in there. You are innocent until proven guilty.”

Another questioned why the husband would first try to humiliate his wife publicly on Facebook and suspected a hidden agenda was in play.

One wrote, “I feel there is much more to this story.”

Since those posts, Nummerdor’s Facebook page has also apparently been taken down.

According to a widely reported police document from the Charolotte County Sheriff’s Office, husband Erik Nummerdor found the video of the sex act with the canine while reviewing recordings from a bedroom camera in their Punta Gorda home.

He told police he had installed cameras in the home to find out who was stealing from a coin jar. He reportedly provided investigators access to the computer containing the surveillance footage.

That video “provided an independent source of corroboration beyond Erik’s statements,” police said, noting it showed the woman “partially nude and the animal positioned in a manner consistent with sexual activity.”

Sheriff’s investigators brought the wife in for questioning on September 15, where she appeared to be “impaired” and admitted she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, police said per news reports.

“When asked to explain the dog’s proximity to her genital area, Nummerdor denied sexual conduct and claimed she had merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near its bed,” police wrote in the arrest report.

“When asked to clarify her physical position and the dog’s placement between her legs, Nummerdor was unable to provide any coherent or consistent explanation,” police said, noting that she pointed out there was a second dog in the room.

Nummerdor was arrested on September 15 and flashed a grin in her booking shot.

She has since been released on $35,000 bond.

The husband, so far, has not spoken to any news media outlets.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.