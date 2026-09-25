Trump Mourns Death of Rallygoer Shot in Butler Assassination Attempt

President Donald Trump this week mourned the death of Jim Copenhaver, a rallygoer who was shot during the 2024 Butler, Pennsylvania, event that saw an assassination attempt on the then candidate for president.

Copenhaver, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, sustained his injuries in the July 2024 shooting when would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks fired his rifle at candidate Trump while he was speaking on stage.

Copenhaver, who is in his mid 70s, died of complications from his injuries, Fox News reported.

WATCH — Trump Butler Shooting Witness Details Her Experience: I Stood There “Frozen”:

Trump sustained a gunshot wound to the ear. Copenhaver was seated behind Trump and was seriously wounded from one of the several other shots sprayed by Crooks from a rooftop on the grounds of the event.

Copenhaver died Wednesday, “surrounded by his loved ones,” according to a statement from his family.

Trump paid tribute to the late MAGA supporter on Truth Social:

Jim Copenhaver, a true American Patriot, has passed away — A tremendous loss! More than two years ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, a crazed gunman attempted to stifle our America First Movement. Instead, Jim and so many other wonderful Patriots who love our Country, stood united in defense of our shared values of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice. After being wounded while protecting his family, Jim showed tremendous bravery, courageously continuing to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and maintaining a positive spirit despite unimaginable hardships. His indelible legacy of love and devotion will forever endure. Our hearts and prayers are with the Copenhaver family, especially his incredible wife Marianne. God bless you all!

According to CBS News:

In a statement on behalf of his family, Jim Copenhaver’s lawyer confirmed the “devoted” husband, father and grandfather died on Wednesday, two years after he was “gravely wounded” during a shooting at a Trump rally.

CBS also quoted Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday saying that Copenhaver died “from complications stemming from those wounds.”

“Ken Silva, a journalist who wrote a book about the assassination attempt, wrote on his website that a person close to Copenhaver’s family confirmed Copenhaver had been dealing with permanent injuries from the attack, including bullet fragments still lodged in his body,” according to Fox News.

“One bullet hit Copenhaver in the triceps and another was lodged in his body after it took chunks of his colon, leaving him with nerve damage,” CBS reported.

Copenhaver was one of two rallygoers injured during the shooting on July 13, 2024. David Dutch of New Kensington was also injured.

Two people died in the assassination attempt, firefighter Corey Comperatore and Crooks himself, who was taken out by government snipers after he fired the shots.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.