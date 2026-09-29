$1M Reward: FBI Adds Accused Indian Racketeer Goldy Brar to Most Wanted List

A $1 million reward for the capture of accused racketeer Satinderjeet Singh – AKA Goldy Brar – was offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday as the rogue Indian national was included amongst the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Singh, who goes by “Goldy Brar” and other aliases, is a man born in Punjab, India and believed to be in his early 30s.

He is actively wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an Indian criminal organization with a litany of violent crimes acts across the United States and Canada — including, but not limited to, the assassination of political figures, shootings, murders, kidnapping, and drugs and arms trafficking.

The sought-after criminal, based in the United States, is the alleged leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s North American branch.

The FBI detailed on Monday that Singh has been included in its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. He is known to reside in California and to have ties to Sacramento and Fresno, as well as other ties to Canada, India, and Mexico.

The FBI warned he is considered to be “extremely violent, armed, and dangerous.”

“The public is warned to avoid interaction with Singh. Instead, they should contact the FBI or law enforcement. You may provide information anonymously, and confidentiality is guaranteed,” the FBI said in its statement.

“If anyone has information concerning Satinderjeet Singh, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov,” the FBI detailed.

In July, a Federal Court in Los Angeles issued an arrest warrant against Singh and charged him with racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

“Satinderjeep Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for his capture,” FBI LA Assistant Director In Charge Patrick Grandy said.

“The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated; his photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he’s caught,” he continued.

In July, the United States announced the results of “Operation Hardball,” a joint U.S., Canada, and Europe law enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of 24 individuals linked to three India-based transnational crime group.

The operation also resulted in 37 defendants being charged.

The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, which Satinderjeep Singh is the alleged leader of its North American branch, is a large criminal organization led by the eponymous Lawrence Bishnoi, an imprisoned Indian gangster.

The criminal organization is largely known for its links to the June 2023 assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

At the time, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly planning the assassination — which caused a significant diplomatic impasse between India and Canada.

The Canadian government designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity in September 2025.