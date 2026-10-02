Texas Woman Charged with Taking Child 10 Times to Alleged Pedophile Doctor in Exchange for Meds

Authorities have charged a Texas woman with the unthinkable — handing over a child to an alleged pedophile doctor for sex in exchange for prescription meds.

Smith’s County Sheriff deputies arrested 37-year-old Alicia Evonne Sanchez Wednesday and accused her of taking what they only described “as a child under the age of 14” to be sexually assaulted by Dr. Kenneth Donald Haygood, 56, at his practice in Tyler, Texas, KLTV reported.

Sanchez, also known as Alicia Evonne Seguin, took the child to the physician at least ten times and and stayed in the room while the sexual acts took place, according to the report.

The child would cry and beg for Haygood to stop but was told, “This is what doctors do,” according to the outlet.

Reportedly the doctor would supply Sanchez with the prescription stimulant Adderall, which would then be placed in a clear baggie. The woman told the youngster the pills were “for people who couldn’t get them from their doctor,” authorities said.

Police have not revealed what the suspect’s relationship was to the child, or the victim’s gender.

Ironically, Sanchez, if convicted, could face far more punishment than the doctor who committed the horrible repeated assaults on the child.

The disgraced doctor is currently serving eight years in prison for sex crimes after striking a plea deal last September.

Sanchez, however, faces up to 99 years to life if convicted of “continuous sexual assault of a child under 14,” according to news reports.

In his plea agreement, Haygood admitted to two counts of sexually assaulting two female patients. Other felony charges, including sexually assaulting a child, were dropped, resulting in a lighter sentence.

He “probably deserved more” than eight years, Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance said at the time.

The prosecutor said the deal was approved to spare his victims from taking the stand and having to publicly talk about “details nobody would ever want to talk about.”

Sanchez is being held on $3 million bond.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.