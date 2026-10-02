WATCH: Dog Leads Police to Resident Who Had Fallen and Been on the Floor for Three Hours

Police in Kansas are crediting a loyal dog for leading them to its owner after the resident had fallen and was unable to get up.

The Leawood Police Department released bodycam footage this week showing an officer on patrol first encountering the dog in the road in a residential neighborhood of the Kansas City suburb. Video of the September 17 incident has gone viral.

“The officer noticed the dog was on a leash, but there was no owner in sight,” police said, according to numerous news outlets that carried the story.

The dog barked at the officer, and the officer addressed the canine. “Hi,” he said. “Why don’t you go on back home?”

The officer then followed the dog about a half a block to its apparent home. He followed the canine up the driveway. The garage door was open. Another dog had emerged from the house.

“Is this where you live?” the officer asked the dogs.

Then he spotted the homeowner “on the floor, unable to get up,” cops said.

“Hi, are you okay?” he asked.

The resident wasn’t. The dog’s owner had been on the floor for more than three hours.

“Thanks to the resident’s loyal companion, our officer was able to find them and get them the help they needed,” police said.

Police did not release the gender or age of the resident but reported medical personnel treated the person who “now is recovering safely at home.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.