A neurologist has been accused of sexually abusing two patients at his practice in New York City.

The Manhattan neurologist was identified as 51-year-old Dr. Tariq Lamki of 14th Street Medical Arts near Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged he targeted two female patients who were 32 and 23 years old in August and September.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office detailed the case when announcing the indictment against the doctor Tuesday:

As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record in court, LAMKI is a neurologist at 14th Street Medical Arts, an independent, multi-specialty practice located near Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village. LAMKI allegedly sexually abused the first neurological patient on August 25, 2026, and the second on September 2, 2026. On each occasion, LAMKI sexually abused them over their clothing under the guise of giving them massages, while they lay on the table in a closed-door exam room.

Per the Post article, the suspect allegedly told the first victim to lay on her back so he could relieve stress in her body when she complained of migraines and dizziness. He is accused of touching the patient’s private parts before she overpowered him and sat up.

Lamki is also accused of massaging the second victim and inappropriately touching her. Prosecutors said she tried to get up but he had his weight on her and she was unable to move. He is accused of grabbing her breasts and touching her private parts.

“The abuse only ended when the doctor moved the victim upright and then told her to consider using a ‘vaginal wand’ to help relieve neurological pain, prosecutors claimed,” the Post article read.

The victim was reportedly able to record the interaction and alleged abuse.

“A doctor’s appointment should never end in sexual abuse. This investigation is ongoing. I urge anyone who has been assaulted by a doctor to call our Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Bureau at 212-335-4308,” Bragg said.

Lamki’s profile on the Medical Arts website claimed he was a “highly trained and experienced neurologist” who was also a “caring and dedicated doctor.”

Neurologists diagnose and treat diseases affecting patients’ brain, spinal cord, and nerves, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The suspect was charged with two counts each of first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and third-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $25,000 by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Cori Weston.