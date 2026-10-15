A now former ICU nurse in Florida has been accused of stealing fentanyl from a patient’s IV infusion in June and charged with three felonies in the case.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Leslie Ann Pope of Jupiter, who was not assigned to the patient’s care when the incident allegedly happened at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Fox 13 reported Monday.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers arrested Pope on October 8 following allegations she “unlawfully removed fentanyl from a critically ill patient’s IV infusion while working in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).”

A family member claimed they witnessed Pope use a syringe to withdraw fluid from the patient’s fentanyl infusion. The suspect then allegedly put the syringe in her pocket and exited the room.

The police department continued: