A now former ICU nurse in Florida has been accused of stealing fentanyl from a patient’s IV infusion in June and charged with three felonies in the case.
The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Leslie Ann Pope of Jupiter, who was not assigned to the patient’s care when the incident allegedly happened at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, Fox 13 reported Monday.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers arrested Pope on October 8 following allegations she “unlawfully removed fentanyl from a critically ill patient’s IV infusion while working in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).”
A family member claimed they witnessed Pope use a syringe to withdraw fluid from the patient’s fentanyl infusion. The suspect then allegedly put the syringe in her pocket and exited the room.
The police department continued:
The following evening, Pope allegedly returned to the patient’s room and again approached the IV equipment. The family member intervened, and detectives later reviewed video footage showing Pope manipulating protective caps on the equipment. Investigators did not establish that additional medication was removed during the second incident.
What followed was an extensive investigation documented in a 15-page arrest affidavit, involving witness interviews, hospital video footage, medical and administrative records, medication transaction reviews, and coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The clinic told CBS 12 on Tuesday that Pope no longer worked for the hospital system and leadership was working closely with police on the case.
Pope reportedly claimed an alarm required her to intervene with the patient’s IV. However, the patient’s family member disputed those claims and due to that person’s experience working in the medical field, questioned what happened and notified hospital workers of the situation.
Pope has since been charged with grand theft of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.
Per the Cleveland Clinic, fentanyl is an opioid that medical professionals use to treat severe pain.
When speaking of the suspect, Brittany McNally, a public information officer for the police department, explained, “We don’t want to speculate what she could be using it for, whether it’s personal or, you know, selling it. We don’t have that information at this point.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.